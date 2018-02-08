No Proposal To Remove Darwin's Theory From Curriculum, Says HRD Minister Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said the ministry is not considering any proposal to omit the theory from school and college curricula.

Share EMAIL PRINT Satya Pal Singh had last month claimed Darwin s theory of evolution was "scientifically wrong". (File) New Delhi: There is no proposal to remove Charles Darwin's theory of evolution from school or college curricula, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.



"CBSE has intimated that Charles Darwin's evolution of species is a part of the curriculum under the elective subject of Biology for class 12," Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.



He added that the ministry is not considering any proposal to omit the theory from school and college curricula.



Mr Singh landed in controversy last month when he claimed at an event in Aurangabad that Darwin s theory of evolution was "scientifically wrong" and needed to be changed in school and college curricula.



While scientists from three top scientific institutions in the country condemned the remarks, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar advised Mr Singh to refrain from making such comments and leave the job to scientists.







There is no proposal to remove Charles Darwin's theory of evolution from school or college curricula, the Rajya Sabha was informed today."CBSE has intimated that Charles Darwin's evolution of species is a part of the curriculum under the elective subject of Biology for class 12," Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.He added that the ministry is not considering any proposal to omit the theory from school and college curricula.Mr Singh landed in controversy last month when he claimed at an event in Aurangabad that Darwin s theory of evolution was "scientifically wrong" and needed to be changed in school and college curricula. While scientists from three top scientific institutions in the country condemned the remarks, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar advised Mr Singh to refrain from making such comments and leave the job to scientists.