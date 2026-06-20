'No Power Can Match AIADMK-TVK Cadre Unity in Tamil Nadu': Aadhav Arjuna

The ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) continued its efforts to attract leaders and workers from the AIADMK, with several prominent personalities joining the party on Saturday.

Former AIADMK Minister Gomathi Srinivasan, four former MLAs, film director RV Udhayakumar and actor Mansoor Ali Khan formally joined the TVK in the presence of party leaders. Several AIADMK functionaries from the grassroots level also enrolled themselves in the party.

Welcoming the new entrants, TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna claimed that nearly 90% of AIADMK cadres had begun moving towards the party. He asserted that the TVK and AIADMK shared the same ideological goals and called for unity among their cadres.

"TVK and AIADMK have the same objective. Let us work together. The TVK is not a party that offers positions in exchange for joining. Those who work patiently and sincerely will be recognised at the right time," he said.

Arjuna further alleged that the AIADMK's association with the DMK had disappointed many party workers and supporters, claiming that it went against the ideals of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR).

"AIADMK cadres are disheartened. That is why they have started moving towards the TVK. Our next focus is the local body elections, and we are determined to secure victory in 99% of seats. The combined strength of AIADMK and TVK cadres is unmatched in Tamil Nadu. No power can match this unity," he said.

Among the notable entrants was former Minister Gomathi Srinivasan, who served in the MGR Cabinet between 1980 and 1987.

Four AIADMK MLAs had earlier resigned and joined the TVK. In response, AIADMK leaders had maintained that no political force could weaken or destroy the party's presence in Tamil Nadu.