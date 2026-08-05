In First Budget, TVK Sets Aside Rs 1,000 Crore For Brides, Newborns' Gifts

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government on Wednesday allotted over Rs 1,000 crore to provide gifts of gold coin, ring and milch cows to beneficiaries to fulfill the election promise made by the party ahead of the Assembly election this year.

Presenting the TVK's maiden Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the Chief Minister always stands by every women in Tamil Nadu as their elder and younger brother.

"Marriage is one of the most joyous occasions in a woman's life. Our chief minister, who considers every women in Tamil Nadu as a member of his own family, will present an eight gram gold coin and a silk saree as 'Annan Seer' (elder brother's gift) to them on their joyous wedding day. An amount of Rs 812 crore is allocated for this scheme in the revised budget estimates."

Under the "Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam," every newborn delivered in a Government hospital 12 will receive a 1 gram gold ring, at a cost of Rs.560 crore.

Explaining the scheme, Wilson said maternal and child healthcare is a core pillar of Tamil Nadu's public health system.

As per the recent National Sample Registration System survey, Tamil Nadu's infant mortality rate stands at 11 per 1,000 live births, amongst the lowest in the country, which has been made possible through the sustained implementation of public health schemes by the government.

"As evidence of this, 99.9 per cent of deliveries in the state take place in hospitals, with over 53 per cent occurring in government hospitals. To further increase deliveries in government hospitals and thereby reduce the public's out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, this government will implement the Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam (maternal uncle's gold ring scheme).

Under this scheme, every newborn delivered in a government hospital will receive a one gram gold ring as a gift from their beloved "Thai Mamman," the chief minister, commemorating the birth of the child and celebrating the joy and significance of motherhood.

"A sum of Rs 560 crore is provided in the Revised Budget Estimates for this scheme," he said.

Under the "Vetri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme", a 100 per cent subsidy for five goats or sheep will be provided to destitute widows, deserted women, transgender persons and persons with disabilities, benefiting about 30,000 persons, at a cost of Rs 110 crore.

Lean period fishing assistance will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per family, benefiting 1.93 lakh families, at a cost of Rs 135 crore.

An interest subsidy will be provided for deep sea fishing boats with modern processing facilities, at a total cost of Rs 12 crore.

Free milch cows will be provided to 10,000 eligible women every year, at a cost of Rs 57 crore and Rs 4,880 crore is allocated for the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

Wilson said that Tamil Nadu holds a leading position at the national level in milk production and procurement. "To further increase milk production and secure the livelihood of women living in rural areas, milch cows will be provided at no cost to 10,000 eligible women every year. For this, an amount of Rs 57 crore has been allocated in the revised budget estimates."

One thousand new air conditioned electric buses will be procured for Chennai MTC under the Gross Cost Contract model and Rs 500 crore has been allocated for depot electrical and mechanical fixtures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)