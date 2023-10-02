No Perfume, Mouthwash For Pilots, Crew: Aviation Regulator In Draft Order

Airlines are very strict about breathalyzer tests before any flight (Representational)

Civil aviation regulator DGCA has proposed a draft that may bar pilots and crew from using perfumes during the breathalyzer test.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has come up with the draft since perfumes generally have a high alcohol content and can affect the breathalyzer test.

"No crew member shall consume any medicine/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any product containing alcohol which may result in a positive breathalyzer test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking a flying assignment," the draft, accessed by news agency ANI, read.

"This is only a draft CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) put in the public domain for stakeholder comments," the DGCA chief said.

Airlines in India and DGCA are very strict about breathalyzer tests before any operation and the tests are always done under camera surveillance.

