No Passport, Says Nirav Modi As He Fails To Appear Before Probe Officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Nirav Modi, after he failed to appear and depose it in the Rs 11,400-crore alleged fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), news agency Press Trust of India said.The celebrity jeweller cited the temporary suspension of his passport and pending business issues as reasons for his non-appearance.Nirav Modi wrote to the ED's investigating officer (IO), who is probing the role of the diamond merchant and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, explaining his unavailability to report before the authorities, PTI said attributing officials in know of the matter.He was summoned by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Nirav Modi has now been asked to join the investigation and appear before the central probe agency in Mumbai on February 26, the agency said.Nirav Modi, it is understood, had sent an e-mail to the ED, stating that while his passport was temporarily suspended, he was also dealing with the recent developments and investigations, pertaining to the alleged bank fraud, against his businesses in the country and hence, he was unable to depose before the agency.Vijay Mallya, the embattled liquor baron wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering, had also cited same reasons for not appearing before the ED. The, the agency had asked him to approach the nearest Indian embassy and get a travel document issued in order to return to the country.Meanwhile, it is understood, that Choksi, who has been summoned by the ED for tomorrow, will also be issued a fresh summons if he fails to appear.Meanwhile, Nirav Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi - another main accused in Rs. 11,300 crore bank fraud case - has been summoned by the ED for tomorrow.The agency today seized shares, mutual funds and luxury cars, worth over Rs 100 crore, of the group companies of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each in the case. Both Modi and Choksi are said to have left the country before the cases were lodged against them.