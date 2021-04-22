No Oxygen In Six Private Hospitals, Delhi Releases List

The Centre allotted Delhi an increased quota of 500 metric tonnes of oxygen yesterday.

Oxygen stocks have dried up in six private hospitals of Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government said this evening, within minutes of a Delhi High Court order asking the Centre to ensure that the national capital receives its full quota. Two of the hospitals -- Saroj Super Specialty Hospital and Shanti Mukund Hospital -- have been flagging their shortage since morning.

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital had approached the High Court this afternoon, appealing for release of oxygen by supplier INOX, after which it received a few hours' supply.

Besides these, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, UK Nursing Home, Rathi Hospital and Santom Hospital have run out of oxygen, the Delhi government said.

Apart from this, oxygen enough for just 2.5 hours is left at the Holy Family Hospital, which faced severe shortage yesterday as well.

The Centre allotted Delhi an increased quota of 500 metric tonnes yesterday, though the state has pegged its need at 700 Metric Tonnes.

Even access to the allotted quota is proving problematic, with tankers often being stopped by the authorities of states they are located in, Mr Kejriwal's government has said.

The state has also expressed concern about the location of the facilities from where the extra oxygen is to be sourced – faraway Bengal and Odisha. The Centre has said they are devising a way to transfer the oxygen.

Today, as the High Court ordered the Centre to ensure supplies to Delhi with a dedicated corridor and paramilitary forces' protection to tankers, the Centre told the states that there can be no restriction on the movement of oxygen. "No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to hospitals of the state or Union Territory in which they are located," read a government order.

It also banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes for now -- a day ahead of schedule after orders from the Delhi High Court.

On Thursday, India logged 3,14,835 new Covid infections, the world's highest in a span of 24 24 hours, and a record 2,104 deaths.