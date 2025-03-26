"No One Will Be Spared If Found Guilty": Maharashtra Minister On Disha Salian Death Case

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday said in the state assembly that no one will be spared if found guilty in the case of death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Mr Desai's comments came after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad asked what action will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray since Salian's parents have accused him of being "directly involved in her murder".

Mr Gaikwad raised the issue in the assembly through a 'Point of Information', seeking Thackeray's resignation as a member of the House and asked whether the speaker will take action against him.

"When accusations were made against a close aide of (then) minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh (in Beed in December 2024), Munde's resignation was sought," he said.

Members of the treasury benches rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans against Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP (SP) member Jayant Patil reminded the House members that the Italian embassy officials were seated in the guest gallery.

Amid slogan-shouting, speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

After the House reassembled, Mr Gaikwad reiterated his demand for Aaditya Thackeray's arrest in the Salian death case.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai said Disha Salian's father has met the Mumbai police commissioner and made serious allegations against Aaditya Thackeray.

"Whether to resign on moral grounds is up to him and his party. But as government, I want to state that no one will be spared if found guilty. We will seek a report from the Mumbai police commissioner on Salian's allegations and forward it to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case," he said.

Disha Salian, former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area, six days before Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

Her father Satish Salian on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, demanding registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death in 2020. Satish Salian has also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter and former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

The HC petition stated that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons".

The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the CBI.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing in the first week of April.

Aaditya Thackeray has said he would respond to the allegations in court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)