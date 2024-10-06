No One Can Arrest Through Video Calls: Cyber Security Agency On Scam Calls

The agency urged people to report such crimes at central helpline number 1930. (Representational)

The CBI, police, customs, Enforcement Directorate or judges do not arrest people through video calls, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) said in a public advisory issued in view of the rising cases of 'digital arrest' crimes in the country.

Terming it a scam, the federal cyber security agency cautioned people against falling victim to such crimes committed using the Internet.

"Don't Panic, Stay Alert. CBI/Police/Custom/ED/Judges DO NOT arrest you on video call," stated the advisory issued on Saturday.

The advisory depicted the logos of social media platforms like WhatsApp and Skype to showcase that calls for such scams are made using such platforms.

These social media platforms have said in the past that they are coordinating with cyber security agencies of the government to provide users enhanced safety against such crimes.

The I4C urged people to report such crimes at the central helpline number 1930 or the website -- www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Digital arrest is the name given to a cyber crime technique where fraudsters send an SMS or make video calls to a person posing as law enforcement agency officials fraudulently claiming that the individual or his close family members have been caught by a government investigative agency in a criminal activity like drugs trafficking or money laundering.

The cybercriminal subsequently confines the person to their premises by asking them to keep their mobile phone cameras on as part of a 'digital arrest' and then seek money through online transfer to bail the victim out of this situation.

A good number of these new-age cyber crimes are virtually reported every day from various parts of the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)