No Need To Shift Shripad Naik To Delhi For Treatment: AIIMS Panel

A team of AIIMS doctors ruled out the possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik to Delhi on Wednesday.

The AIIMS team, headed by Dr S Rajeshwari, expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment given by the Goa Medical College doctors.

"We are very satisfied with his (Naik's) breathing, blood pressure and other health parameters. We have seen him and given advice on how to take him off the ventilator tomorrow," Dr Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology, told reporters.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present at the hospital.

"Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College after being injured in an accident, might be taken to Delhi for treatment if needed," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Mr Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Mr Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

"The doctors at 7 am this morning informed him that Naik is stable. However, he has been shifted to CCU (Cardiac Care Unit)," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.