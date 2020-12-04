'No Need For Me To Tap Phones Of Colleagues': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence the ruling alliance in that state is going strong.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday exuded confidence that the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party alliance in the state is going strong and all his ministers were doing "good work".

"I trust all my ministers, there is no need for me to tap the phones of my colleagues. All are doing really good work. This Government is firm," said Mr Thackeray while addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the first anniversary of MVA.

"This government has the support of people. They have accepted us as we are doing good work," he added.

His statement came after Union Minister Raosaheb Danve recently expressed confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

On the other hand, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also said that he is not waiting for the "unnatural" alliance to fall but "historically, such governments never lasted four-five years".

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar targeted the central government and blamed it for the ongoing farmer protest.

The NCP chief said, "Even popular Canadian leaders understand the plight our farmers face with the passage of these bills. Ever since the central government has taken the charge, they have added to the problems in this country. Be it farmers' issue or managing the Covid-19 crisis, this government has failed in many aspects."

On the first anniversary of MVA, he said, "MVA has performed well despite facing so many natural calamities."

Talking about his government in the state, he said, "In our state government, everyone has worked hard towards the betterment of the state."

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress in Maharashtra, completed one year on November 28. It came to power after all of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.