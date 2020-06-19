No Home Isolation, Patients To Move To Government Facility In Delhi: Sources

Over 8,400 coronavirus patients in Delhi are in home isolation at present (File)

Home isolation should not be allowed in Delhi anymore, the Home Ministry has reportedly told the city's government amid rising coronavirus cases. Sources say the union home ministry has asked the Delhi government to end this policy.

If the new rule is enforced, every coronavirus case in Delhi will be sent to government quarantine centres. Currently, those who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic are allowed home isolation with precautions.

Over 8,400 coronavirus patients in Delhi are in home isolation at present.

The home ministry's new rule may become controversial, especially as the Delhi government says it is struggling to meet the demand for hospital beds.

With hospitals claiming a shortage of beds, 500 train coaches have been prepared as isolation units.

This is the latest Delhi government decision to be overturned by the centre in the past few weeks.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party government's decisions to reserve beds in state-run hospitals for Delhi patients and to restrict testing only to those showing symptoms of COVID-19 were overruled by the Lieutenant Governor, who represents the centre.

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah met with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and chalked out a plan for Delhi's virus battle, which included increased testing.

Delhi is the third worst hit in the country with 49,979 coronavirus cases and 1,969 deaths.