No Matter How Influential, Unnao Accused Won't Be Spared: Yogi Adityanath The Allahabad High Court today ordered the arrest of BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar who has been accused of rape

Share EMAIL PRINT No compromise on zero tolerance for crime and corruption, said Yogi Adityanath Lucknow: Asserting that strict against will be taken against the accused in the Unnao alleged gang-rape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government would not compromise on its policy of "zero tolerance" against crime and corruption.



"The accused will not be spared, doesn't matter how influential he is," he said, when asked about the case in which a 16-year-old has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of raping her in June last year.



Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case on Thursday, the agency took the lawmaker into custody early this morning for questioning.



Today, the Allahabad High court



The case was handed over to the CBI based on the findings of a probe team formed by the UP government after the teenager

The girl has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of rape



The government has ordered security for the rape survivor's family.



The girl has alleged that her 55-year-old father was



The father, who was brought to hospital from jail, died on Monday, triggering outrage against the way the police had tried to shield the lawmaker's brother.



Atul Singh was arrested on Tuesday, days after police attempts at a cover-up. Though he was named in the complaint filed by the family, his name was dropped from the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case.



Asserting that strict against will be taken against the accused in the Unnao alleged gang-rape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government would not compromise on its policy of "zero tolerance" against crime and corruption."The accused will not be spared, doesn't matter how influential he is," he said, when asked about the case in which a 16-year-old has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of raping her in June last year.Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case on Thursday, the agency took the lawmaker into custody early this morning for questioning.Today, the Allahabad High court ordered the lawmaker's arrest , hearing a petition filed by a lawyer.The case was handed over to the CBI based on the findings of a probe team formed by the UP government after the teenager tried to commit suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's house on Sunday."The moment this matter came to our notice, we immediately formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). According to its report, doctors and police personnel who were found negligent have already been suspended," the Chief Minister said.The government has ordered security for the rape survivor's family.The girl has alleged that her 55-year-old father was thrashed by the lawmaker's brother Atul Singh and arrested by the police because he was determined to pursue the case. The father, who was brought to hospital from jail, died on Monday, triggering outrage against the way the police had tried to shield the lawmaker's brother.Atul Singh was arrested on Tuesday, days after police attempts at a cover-up. Though he was named in the complaint filed by the family, his name was dropped from the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter