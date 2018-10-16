No 'Material Information' On Number Of EVMs For Simultaneous Polls: EC

BJP's Amit Shah wrote to Law Commission supporting simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls

The Election Commission does not have any "material information" on the number of electronic voting machines and vote-verifiable paper audit trail needed to conduct simultaneous elections, the EC said in a reply to a query filed under the Right to Information or RTI law.

Pune-based Vihar Durve, through his RTI application, had approached the EC seeking to know the availability and need of EVMs and VVPAT devices to carry out elections across the country in a "one nation, one poll" mode.

In his response, EC undersecretary Madhusudan Gupta said, "The information sought by you is not available in any material form as mentioned under Section 2 (f) of the Right to Information Act."

The section defines information as "any material in any form, including records, documents, emails... held in any electronic form and information relating to any private body which can be accessed by a public authority under any other law for the time being in force".

In their discussions on holding simultaneous elections in the country, the EC officials had said they would need Rs 4,500 crore to buy some 12 lakh additional EVMs and an equal number VVPAT machines.

The estimate was based on the current cost to procure the devices.

BJP president Amit Shah had written to the Law Commission on August 13 supporting holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously. A paper by the Law Commission had recommended holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in two phases beginning 2019.

Political parties are divided on the issue. The Shiromani Akali Dal, AIADMK, Samajwadi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti have supported it.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Telugu Desam Party, Left parties and the JDS have opposed the proposal.

"On the issue of 'one nation, one poll', the Election Commission had given inputs and suggestions in 2015 itself... Other requirements of additional police force, polling personnel would also be needed," Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat had said.