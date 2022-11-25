No Manish Sisodia In 1st Chargesheet In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Sources

Manish Sisodia was raided in August and was also questioned by the CBI. (File)

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, will not be named in the CBI's first chargesheet in the liquor policy case, sources said today.

The chargesheet is likely to name other accused, like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communications chief and Mr Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Investigations continue into the role of Manish Sisodia, who was listed as "Accused No 1" in the CBI's First Information Report (FIR) filed in August. He will be summoned again for questioning soon, the sources said.

Mr Sisodia told reporters this morning: "The BJP writes this script. The chargesheet is filed in their offices, charges drawn up there, cases written there."

The CBI is investigating allegations of serious violations in the AAP government's new liquor policy for Delhi, withdrawn within six months, in which liquor shop licenses were given to private players. The Enforcement Directorate also filed a money-laundering case.

Mr Sisodia, who oversaw the liquor policy, was raided in August and he was also questioned by the CBI. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

AAP has accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of using probe agencies to target its leaders ahead of the Delhi civic polls and the Gujarat election. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the Centre plans to arrest Mr Sisodia as it resents his deputy's success in the field of education.