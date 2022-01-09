'No Lockdown In Delhi, But...': Arvind Kejriwal's Warning On Safety

There will be no Covid lockdown in Delhi if people follow protocol - wear face masks in public and maintain social distancing - Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday, as the national capital scrambles to contain a frightening surge in new cases over the past few days.

"No need to panic... be responsible. We don't want to enforce a lockdown right now... we want to keep curbs as limited as possible, so the common man is not affected. Tomorrow there is a DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Agency) meeting, and we will review the situation again," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged people to get double vaccinated as soon as possible.

Mr Kejriwal also announced that he had recovered after a bout of Covid infection picked up while campaigning for next month's Uttarakhand election. "I am back at your service after recovering from Corona," he said, adding that he had self-isolated at home after having a two-day fever.

Mr Kejriwal's entreaties come as Delhi is expected to report around 22,000 Covid cases today.

The city reported 20,181 yesterday - an increase of 16 per cent. Daily new cases are also creeping closer to the single-day record of 26,169 set on April 23, during the peak of the second wave.

On Saturday Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government had decided to increase the number of available hospital beds (normal and ICU) in anticipation of more cases.

5,650 normal beds and 2,075 ICU beds in 14 hospitals, as well as 2,800 in Covid centres, would be added to those already available, he said, noting that around 13,300 beds were available overall.

"Delhi government is ready to deal with the most serious situation. Delhi's health system is fully prepared to prevent this wave and provide timely treatment to all people of the state," he said.

As part of its efforts to contain the third wave in the city, the Delhi government ordered a weekend curfew that kicked in at 10 pm on Friday and will remain in effect till 5 am tomorrow.

During this time only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to leave home. Those doing so will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid ID cards.