Weekend Curfew Begins In Delhi: See What's Allowed

New Delhi:
Delhi is under a 55-hour-long weekend curfew which kicked in at 10 pm on Friday. The two-day curfew was announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Delhi is expected to report around 20,000 fresh cases today, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, a day after the fresh Covid cases in the national capital peaked to its highest in eight months. Delhi has been witnessing a huge spike in fresh cases in the span of last several days with the positivity rate rising to over 17 per cent.
Here is list of what will be allowed in Delhi:
- Only grocery shops, pharmacies will remain open
- Public transport will function
- Doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical staff in hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies can travel with a valid ID.
- Pregnant women and patients requiring medical attention will be allowed to travel along with an attendant if they produce a doctor's prescription.
- Persons coming from/going to airports/railway stations/bus terminals can travel on production of a valid ticket.
- Students shall be allowed to appear in examination on the production of valid Admit card.
- The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on the production of a valid identity card or examination duty order.
- People working in essential/emergency services like police, civil defence, prison, home guard, fire, emergency services can travel