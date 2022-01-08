Weekend Curfew Begins In Delhi: See What's Allowed

Delhi Weekend Curfew kicked in at 10 pm on Friday.

Delhi is under a 55-hour-long weekend curfew which kicked in at 10 pm on Friday. The two-day curfew was announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Delhi is expected to report around 20,000 fresh cases today, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, a day after the fresh Covid cases in the national capital peaked to its highest in eight months. Delhi has been witnessing a huge spike in fresh cases in the span of last several days with the positivity rate rising to over 17 per cent.

Here is list of what will be allowed in Delhi: