'Back At Your Service': Arvind Kejriwal After Testing Negative For Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today tested negative for COVID-19, less than a week after he contracted the infection.

"I am back at your service after recovering from Corona," Mr Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

करोना से ठीक होकर मैं वापिस आपकी सेवा में हाज़िर हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

Mr Kejriwal had tested positive on Tuesday, a day after holding a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

A week before testing positive, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor had actively campaigned in poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

On December 30, he led a victory march in Chandigarh after the AAP won 14 of the 35 wards of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The Delhi CM then participated in a Shanti march in Patiala on December 31, days after a bomb blast occurred at a court in Ludhiana and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

On January 2, Mr Kejriwal held a rally in Lucknow and on January 3 he was in Dehradun for campaigning where he addressed a public gathering.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 20,181 fresh cases of Covid, while the positivity rate rose to 19.60%.

The national capital has been seeing an uptick of daily cases in the last few days, mainly triggered by the Omicron variant of the infection.