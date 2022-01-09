"Back At Your Service": Arvind Kejriwal After Testing Negative For Covid

A week before testing positive, Arvind Kejriwal had actively campaigned in poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today tested negative for COVID-19, less than a week after he contracted the infection.

"I am back at your service after recovering from Corona," Mr Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Mr Kejriwal had tested positive on Tuesday, a day after holding a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

On December 30, he led a victory march in Chandigarh after the AAP won 14 of the 35 wards of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The Delhi CM then participated in a Shanti march in Patiala on December 31, days after a bomb blast occurred at a court in Ludhiana and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

On January 2, Mr Kejriwal held a rally in Lucknow and on January 3 he was in Dehradun for campaigning where he addressed a public gathering.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 20,181 fresh cases of Covid, while the positivity rate rose to 19.60%.

The national capital has been seeing an uptick of daily cases in the last few days, mainly triggered by the Omicron variant of the infection.

.