Delhi To Increase Beds In Hospitals, Covid-Care Centres: Health Minister

The Delhi government has decided to increase 5,650 normal beds and 2,075 ICU beds for coronavirus patients in 14 hospitals, along with 2,800 beds in eight COVID-care centres, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

In a statement, he said the Delhi government is making all necessary arrangements in view of the rising coronavirus cases and the situation is normal.

"Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. It has been decided to increase the number of beds. The Delhi government is ready to deal with the most serious situation. Delhi's health system is fully prepared to prevent this wave of coronavirus and provide timely treatment to all the people of the state," Mr Jain said.

Among the 14 hospitals, 1,500 normal and 330 ICU beds are being increased in Indira Gandhi Hospital, 750 normal and 500 ICU beds in Lok Nayak Hospital, 750 normal and 400 ICU beds in the GTB Hospital, 400 normal and 195 ICU beds in Burari Hospital, 300 normal and 150 ICU beds in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, 100 normal and 50 ICU beds in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, 150 normal and 75 ICU beds in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

One hundred normal and 25 ICU beds are being augmented in Shree Dadadev Matri and Shishu Chikitsalaya, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, 150 normal and 100 ICU beds in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, 600 normal and 100 ICU beds in Ambedkar Hospital and 150 normal and 75 ICU beds in Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Among the eight COVID-care centres, 1,000 beds will be increased in Sardar Vallabhai Patel Covid Care Centre Radha Swami Beas, Chattarpur, 500 beds in Sant Nirankari Covid Care Centre, 400 beds at CWG Complex, Akshardham, 400 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar, 200 beds at GTB DEM Block, 100 beds in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, 100 beds in A&U Tibbia College Hospital, and 100 beds in Shehnai Banquet Hall.

Mr Jain urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and following social distancing for safety while going to public places. He also requested people not to come out of their house for unnecessary work.

Delhi recorded 20,181 new COVID-19 cases and logged seven deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the Health Department.