Aadhar Is Not Proof Of Citizenship: Government Tells Parliament

Third parties and government authorities will have no access to the link between Aadhaar and voter identity cards, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a written question on whether there is such a possibility and if there are protocols to approve or reject such access, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "No such link will be created." To a query on the rationale given by the government for using Aadhaar as a "legitimate means to authenticate citizenship" and whether the government has formulated a protocol to authenticate citizenship using Aadhaar, Rijiju said, "Aadhaar is not the proof of citizenship." Parliament had recently passed a bill to link the Aadhaar database with voter rolls to weed out duplicate entries.