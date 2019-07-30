No Issue In Following Dress Code At Mahakal Temple: Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti visited the temple between 9 am and 10 am.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday said she had no problem in following the dress code- sari- whenever she visits the sanctum sanctorum of famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Ms Bharti, often clad in saffron robes, made the statement after reporters asked her why she didn't follow the dress code for women devotees while entering the sanctum sanctorum for worshipping the deity during the ongoing ''Savan'' month.

"I like to wear sari a lot and I will be happy if priests at the temple gift me one by considering me as their sister before I enter the temple," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ms Bharti visited the temple between 9 am and 10 am. "When I came out of the temple, many people associated with media were present there and asked me a number of questions. One important question was about the dress code," she said.

In another tweet, Ms Bharti said she had no objection in following the dress code set up by priests.

"Next time when I visit the temple for worshipping, I will wear sari if priests ask me to," she added.

Ms Bharti also said the priests at the Mahakal temple are well-versed in warfare.

"They are always ready to give their lives for protecting the honour of Mahakal. Every order of protectors of such a great tradition is worth honouring and there cannot be any dispute in it," Ms Bharti added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.