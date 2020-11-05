No Interim Relief For TV Anchor Arnab Goswami Arrested In Suicide Case

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been denied interim relief by the Mumbai High Court

No interim relief will be given to Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami in connection with his arrest on Wednesday over the suicide of an architect and his mother in 2018, the Bombay High Court said this evening. Saying it wants to hear the matter "in detail", a two-member bench of the court denied Mr Goswami's plea, and has listed the matter for 3 PM Friday.

Mr Goswami had moved the court to quash the case against him. However, the court said it was not inclined to grant any relief unless notices were issued to the respondents and they were given a chance to respond. "Can't pass interim order without hearing Complaint and State," a bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said.

The bench has, therefore, issued notices to the State and Adnya Naik (daughter of architect Anvay Naik), and said it will hear both sides before passing appropriate orders tomorrow.

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for Mr Goswami, argued there were several cases against the journalist by virtue of his profession and asked: "Please release this man as an ad-interim measure and hear the case in detail later. Will heavens fall in Maharashtra if he is released on interim bail?"

Another senior lawyer representing Mr Goswami, Abad Ponda, argued that the investigation into this case was "illegal" and showed "scant respect" for the Magistrate who closed the investigation.

The case relating to the suicide of Anvay Naik and his mother two years ago had been closed but was recently reopened after appeals from Mr Naik's family. Mr Goswami was arrested in connection with the case early yesterday from his Mumbai home.

Hours later a Mumbai court sent Mr Goswami to 14 days' judicial custody, while dismissing a similar demand from Mumbai Police. The court also dismissed Mr Goswami's charge that he had been physically assaulted while being arrested, an allegation he made several times in the day.

A 13-minute video shot during the arrest shows policemen pleading with Mr Goswami to cooperate as he says he has been assaulted. Eventually the policemen drag him away.

Mr Goswami's lawyers had described the refusal of police custody as a win.

In its statement Republic TV said Mr Goswami's arrest was part of "a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which Arnab Goswami was assaulted and arrested".

Mr Naik's family members have alleged they had been threatened and warned against going to the police and that the arrest was finally a step towards justice for them. They also claimed Arnab Goswami used his influence to block a proper investigation into the suicide even though his name was the first one among three names mentioned in the suicide note left behind by the architect.

"We have been demanding his arrest for a long time; I am happy Maharashtra Police has finally taken this first step. We want a fair investigation," Mr Naik's wife, Akshata Naik said Wednesday.