'Reminds Of Emergency': Union Minister On Journalist Arnab Goswami's Arrest

A police official said a team of Alibaug police picked up Arnab Goswami from his home.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has condemned the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami today for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

"We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," Mr Javadekar tweeted.

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India@DDNewslive@republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

A police official said a team of Alibaug police picked up Mr Goswami from his residence. Mr Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV, the official said.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)