No Interference From Government, Law Must Take Its Course: Ravi Shankar Prasad On Karti Arrest

Karti, 46, was placed under arrest by a CBI team on his return from London.
The law minister said that the nature of evidence available against the offender must speak for itself and not the "alibi" of vendetta.
"The law is taking its course. The law must take its course. The CBI will explain all the details. We do not wish to interfere. There is no interference of the government," he told reporters.
The CBI has sought 15-day remand of Karti Chidambaram for custodial interrogation.
The Congress Wednesday dubbed the arrest of Karti Chidambaram a "diversionary tactic" by the government to hide its scams and said "vendetta" would not deter the party from speaking the truth.