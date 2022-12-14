No Information About Deadlocks Between Vice-Chancellors And Chancellors: Centre

Centre said it hasn't got information about deadlocks between vice-chancellors and chancellors

The Centre has not received any information from state governments about deadlocks between university vice-chancellors and chancellors, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar also denied that the government is considering to set up a commission for ease of selection of qualified and skilled persons for appointment as vice-chancellors.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has framed UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018, notified in the Gazette of India on 18th July, 2018," he said.

The minister was responding to questions from Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on whether there is a deadlock between vice-chancellors and chancellors of universities in states and if the government is formulating any policy in this regard.

"This ministry has not received any reference from the state government related to deadlock between the vice-chancellor and the chancellor of the universities of the states," Sarkar said.

