"Can Do Politics Without You": DK Shivakumar Loses Cool Over Media Report

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted he's "not in a hurry" for a promotion amid a renewed buzz of leadership change in Karnataka. Accusing the media of twisting his statement, he denied saying that the time has come for him to become the Chief Minister.

"Some media houses are twisting my statement and are trying to create a controversy. I have never said that it is time for me to become the Chief Minister. I'll file a defamation case if anyone twists my statement and broadcasts it," he told reporters.

The controversy traces its roots to an initiative to engage with senior citizens and morning walkers that aimed at hearing out public grievances and taking feedback on Bengaluru's development.

Shivakumar was in Lalbagh this morning to be a part of the initiative when an elderly man praised the hard work that he has put in over the years and expressed his desire to see him as the Chief Minister of the state.

A video showed the man telling Shivakumar, "Sir, you have worked hard for 40 years for the party's growth. It's only justified that you become the Chief Minister." He asked him if the "time was nearing".

Reporting on the interaction, some outlets quoted Shivakumar as saying that the time was near for him to become the Chief Minister.

This angered the Congress leader, and he hit out at the media for misreporting. He clarified that he never made such a statement and that it was merely a wish expressed by a citizen. "During the public interaction at Lal Bagh, some people said that I must become the Chief Minister. But the media has twisted it and is reporting it as my statement. Don't twist the news and create a controversy," he said.

He further added that he is not in a hurry to become Chief Minister and urged the media to stop sensationalising the issue.

"I am not in a hurry to occupy the Chief Minister's chair. I am in politics to serve the people and not to do politics. I am working day in and day out to serve the people. If you are going to twist the news like this, I will not cooperate with you. I won't invite you to the press conferences and other programmes," he added.