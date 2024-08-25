'No Hindus Have Entered India from Bangladesh, But...': Himanta Sarma

He also said that there is no record of Hindu people from Bangladesh entering Assam.

Amid the crisis in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that Hindus are not attempting to enter India from Bangladesh and they are fighting there.

"Hindus are fighting and staying in Bangladesh. In the last one month, we have not detected a single Hindu person, but we have arrested 35 Muslim infiltrators in the last month. Today also, I tweeted that we arrested two people in Karimganj and pushed them back yesterday night," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday told media at Silchar.

He also said that there is no record of Hindu people from Bangladesh entering Assam.

"We intercepted and pushed them back and fortunately or unfortunately, they belong to one community, not Hindu. Hindus are fighting and no Hindu tries to come to India. Hindus are only requesting our Prime Minister to impress upon the government of Bangladesh to ensure security," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Earlier in a post on X, the Assam chief minister said that two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by Assam Police.

"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice. The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, Modelganj Police Station in Bangladesh and Sonia Akhtar, Dhaka, Bangladesh. They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route and were en route to Bangalore. In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the Assam CM posted on X.

The protests in Bangladesh erupted in early July due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.

