"No Gym, Hindu Girls Must Do Yoga At Home": Maharashtra BJP MLA's Shocker

The BJP's Maharashtra MLA Gopichand Padalkar has stepped into controversy with his advise that Hindu girls should not go to the gym.

Addressing a public meeting in Beed, he advised college-going Hindu girls not to go to the gym but to practice yoga at home. This, he said, is because a conspiracy is afoot and they would not know whom to trust.

"A huge conspiracy is going on, understand it clearly. Don't be deceived by someone who is very good or speaks well," Gopichand Padalkar said, in what was seen as a reference to members of another community, accusing them of luring women.

"People should pay attention to who their trainer is at the gym. If young girls at home go to the gym, they should be counselled. Girls should practice yoga at home and there's no need to go to the gym, because they are deceiving and doing injustice to you people," he added.

Youth visiting colleges without identification details should be spotted and restricted from entering, he added. "We need to create a strong deterrence," said the BJP MLA from Jat in Sangli district.

This is not the first time Padalkar made headlines over his unfiltered comments. In September his derogatory remarks about NCP-SP (Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil and his parents had sparked a huge row.

The party held protests and burnt effigies of Padalkar and Sharad Pawar called up Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and expressed strong objections.