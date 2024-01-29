"No Gadget Zones Inside Homes": PM Modi's Advice To Students

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been engaging students, parents and teachers for the past six years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged students to maintain a balanced lifestyle and foster a healthy competitive spirit. Addressing parents during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, he stressed the need for a "no gadget zone" inside homes, advocating for quality family time without the interference of technology.

PM Modi underscored the importance of "recharging" not only electronic gadgets but also our bodies, drawing attention to the correlation between mobile phones needing charging and individuals requiring proper sleep. He remarked, "If your mobile requires to be charged, then shouldn't you keep your body charged as well? For this, getting proper sleep is also very important."

"There should be a 'no gadget zone' inside the home. When you are with your family, sitting at the dining table there should be no use of phones to communicate," he added.

The prime minister explained that the stress on students is of three types---induced by peer pressure, by parents and self induced.

"At times children take pressure on themselves that they are not performing up to the mark. I suggest that you should set small goals during preparation and gradually improve your performance, this way you will be completely ready before the exams," he said.

Describing students as the shapers of India's future, PM Modi said the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme is like an examination for him too.

Speaking at the seventh episode of his outreach programme with students ahead of examinations, he said students have become more innovative than ever.

"Our students will shape our future," PM Modi said.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been engaging students, parents and teachers for the past six years.

(With agency inputs)