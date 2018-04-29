No Frostiness In Indo-China Ties, Says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav

"The way in which the interactions have happened in the past two days shows that the purpose for which the meeting was planned has been accomplished. Greater bonhomie, greater effort at mutual understanding and greater rapport between the leaders has been achieved," Ram Madhav told PTI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
When asked if the talks at Chinese President Xi Jingping's hometown Wuhan would help avoid standoffs like the recent one in Doklam, Mr Madhav said, "There is no longer any frostiness in our relationship; it has all gone".
The BJP leader said the process of addressing the bilateral concerns was on and that the just-concluded informal meeting between the two leaders would be of much help.
When asked about what should be the next logical step in this direction, he pointed out that PM Modi would be travelling for the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders' meet in June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day visit to the central Chinese city on Saturday and returned to the national capital this evening.
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said PM Modi and Xi Jinping have decided to issue a "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications and to build trust and understanding, which will help avoid Dokalam-like situations in the future.
Mr Gokhale said PM Modi's talks with Xi focused on diverse areas of Indio-China cooperation.
The foreign secretary also said the two leaders underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of border in the larger interest of the overall development of bilateral ties.