No Frostiness In Indo-China Ties, Says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav Ram Madhav said the process of addressing the bilateral concerns was on and that the meeting between the two leaders would be of much help.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi concluded his two-day visit to China on Saturday Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day China visit has "accomplished" the purpose of creating greater bonhomie between the two Asian giants, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said as he asserted that there was no "frostiness" in Indo-China ties.



"The way in which the interactions have happened in the past two days shows that the purpose for which the meeting was planned has been accomplished. Greater bonhomie, greater effort at mutual understanding and greater rapport between the leaders has been achieved," Ram Madhav told PTI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Saturday evening.



When asked if the talks at Chinese President Xi Jingping's hometown Wuhan would help avoid standoffs like the recent one in Doklam, Mr Madhav said, "There is no longer any frostiness in our relationship; it has all gone".



The BJP leader said the process of addressing the bilateral concerns was on and that the



When asked about what should be the next logical step in this direction, he pointed out that PM Modi would be travelling for the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders' meet in June.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping met at the Chinese President's hometown Wuhan



Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said PM Modi and Xi Jinping have decided to issue



Mr Gokhale said PM Modi's talks with Xi focused on



"We discussed ways to give impetus to our economic ties as well as people-to-people relations. Other areas we spoke about include agriculture, technology, energy and tourism," Mr Gokhale said.



The foreign secretary also said the two leaders underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of border in the larger interest of the overall development of bilateral ties.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day China visit has "accomplished" the purpose of creating greater bonhomie between the two Asian giants, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said as he asserted that there was no "frostiness" in Indo-China ties."The way in which the interactions have happened in the past two days shows that the purpose for which the meeting was planned has been accomplished. Greater bonhomie, greater effort at mutual understanding and greater rapport between the leaders has been achieved," Ram Madhav told PTI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Saturday evening.When asked if the talks at Chinese President Xi Jingping's hometown Wuhan would help avoid standoffs like the recent one in Doklam, Mr Madhav said, "There is no longer any frostiness in our relationship; it has all gone".The BJP leader said the process of addressing the bilateral concerns was on and that the just-concluded informal meeting between the two leaders would be of much help.When asked about what should be the next logical step in this direction, he pointed out that PM Modi would be travelling for the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders' meet in June.Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day visit to the central Chinese city on Saturday and returned to the national capital this evening.Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said PM Modi and Xi Jinping have decided to issue a "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications and to build trust and understanding, which will help avoid Dokalam-like situations in the future.Mr Gokhale said PM Modi's talks with Xi focused on diverse areas of Indio-China cooperation. "We discussed ways to give impetus to our economic ties as well as people-to-people relations. Other areas we spoke about include agriculture, technology, energy and tourism," Mr Gokhale said.The foreign secretary also said the two leaders underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of border in the larger interest of the overall development of bilateral ties. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter