'No Fear': Salim Khan To NDTV After E Shinde Meets Family Over Firing Outside Home

Salim Khan praised the Mumbai Police for its prompt action (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured Salman Khan and his family this afternoon when he met them today, two days after shots were fired outside the actor's Bandra home, noted screenplay writer and actor Salman Khan's father Salim Khan told NDTV.

"What would have happened had somebody got harmed? There is no guarantee. The entire family has protection, which is a good thing," he said, adding, "We have no fear. The date of death is fixed."

"The Chief Minister told us that protection will be provided and that he will ensure these extortion calls stop," he said.

Asked if the family received any extortion calls, Salim Khan said, "No. But such things usually happen to extort. They may say the incident was over blackbuck but their aim is something else."

Praising the police for the prompt action, Mr Khan said, "The Mumbai Police acted swiftly and quickly made the arrests."

Earlier today, Eknath Shinde, speaking to reporters outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home, vowed to "finish Lawrence Bishnoi".

"No gang or gang war will be allowed. We won't allow this to happen. We will finish (Lawrence) Bishnoi," he said.

"The government is with you, I have told Salman Khan. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should targeted this way," Mr Shinde added.

On Sunday at around 5 am, two men came on a bike and fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives with his family.

The men, who were arrested today, had come with backpacks and wore caps, CCTV cameras installed in the area showed. They were seen firing toward the actor's home. One of the suspects donned a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and denim pants, while the other was attired in a red t-shirt with denim pants.

The two, police sources said, are members of a gang led by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Tihar Jail for in cases of several high-profile murders, including that of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.