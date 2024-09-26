No Decision: Himachal On Mandatory Display Of Owners' Names At Eateries

Vikramaditya Singh said the decision would be implemented in Shimla from January.

The Congress government of Himachal Pradesh has distanced itself from its minister Vikramaditya Singh's comment that restaurants and eateries will now have to display the names of owners and staff. The Urban Development Minister had said yesterday that the decision was taken to ensure supply of hygienic food and it would be implemented in Shimla from January.

But the idea, initially from the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh during the Kanwar yatra earlier this year, was bitterly opposed by the Congress and Mr Singh's comment yesterday had raised eyebrows.

The state today made it clear that no such decision has been taken. The government, a spokesperson said, was committed to address the concerns of street vendors and would consider all suggestions carefully before taking any decision.

The spokesperson also said a committee, comprising MLAs of both Congress and the BJP, has already been formed to address the matter. It is chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and includes Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and MLAs Anil Sharma, Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma and Harish Janartha.

The Committee would review suggestions of various stakeholders, before submitting its recommendations to the government. These, he said, would be carefully considered before a decision is made.

On Wednesday, Vikramaditya Singh had remarked that the decision has already been made. "The Urban Development Ministry and the Municipal Corporation, in a meeting, collectively took this decision while taking into account people's fears and apprehensions about the availability of food at food stalls," he had said.

"We have decided to strictly enforce the rules in the state, much like Uttar Pradesh," he had added.

Uttar Pradesh had backtracked after its idea had sparked a huge political row. But earlier this week, after reports and cellphone videos indicated that human waste is being mixed in food by some vendors, the government had started enforcing it.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered that names and address of operators, proprietors and managers have to be be mandatorily displayed outside all food centres. Chefs and waiters, he said, should wear masks and gloves. Installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants was also made mandatory.

