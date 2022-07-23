'No Data Available' Government: Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At Centre

Rahul Gandhi said the government has "No data, no answers, and no accountability." (File)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the centre and called the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as "No Data Available" government.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the centre wants citizens to believe that there is no data available regarding "oxygen shortage" during the second wave of Covid, death of farmers during protests, death of "migrants who died walking" during the first nationwide lockdown.

‘No Data Available' (NDA) govt wants you to believe:



• No one died of oxygen shortage

• No farmer died protesting

• No migrant died walking

• No one was mob lynched

• No journalist has been arrested



No Data. No Answers. No Accountabilty. pic.twitter.com/mtbNkkBoXe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2022

Mr Gandhi further said the centre wants citizens to believe that "no one was mob lynched", "no journalist has been arrested".

The Congress leader said the government has "No data, no answers, and no accountability."

His tweet comes amidst protests by Congress leaders and supporters against the Central government over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Major sloganeering and protests were also held on Thursday, by some Congress MPs in the Parliament. They marched from Gate No 2 to Gandhi Statue. The protest was organised soon after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 amid Opposition ruckus.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gave a zero-hour notice over "misuse of central investigation agencies by the ruling government".

Additionally, in a joint statement, Opposition parties criticized the Central government for unleashing a "relentless vendetta against political opponents" through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties.

"The Modi Sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the statement read.

"We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society," it added.

The statement was released after the meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.