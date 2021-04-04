'No Covid In Assam... No Need For Face Mask': BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is Assam's Health Minister (File)

"There is no Covid in Assam... there is no need to wear a face mask in Assam..." - the words of Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the state's Health Minister, one of the senior most members of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's cabinet, and the ruling BJP's troubleshooter in the northeast.

Mr Sarma's comment - made to a reporter from online news website The Lallantop - comes on a day India reported over 93,000 new cases in 24 hours - the most in a day since September 19.

Assam's share in that spike is minimal - 68 new cases and no deaths - but the alarming rate at which the virus is spreading elsewhere - the positivity rate has shot up from 2.2 per cent four weeks ago to 7.1 per cent today - and the potential of more infectious strains is concerning.

Against this backdrop, Mr Sarma said: "There is no Covid in Assam... there is no need to wear a face mask now in Assam... If there is a need I will inform the people..."

Shortly afterwards Mr Sarma, who has received his first Covid vaccine dose, clarified his statement.

"Those who are making fun on my statement on masks must come to Assam and see how we have contained COVID-19, compared to states like Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra... along with impressive recovery of economy," he tweeted.

"We will celebrate Bihu also with the same enthusiasm this year," he added.

Nevertheless, his comment invited a sarcastic retort from the Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"We have the first state in the country... or rather the world... whose Health Minister has declared it Covid-free and has advised no masks (or) Covid protocols to be followed... We must all celebrate the feat and get WHO (World Health Organization) to endorse it!" she tweeted.

Mr Sarma's comment is in contradiction to rules - which include the use of face masks when outdoors and the need to practice social distancing - laid down by the centre to contain the virus.

Face masks have also been strongly recommended by global health agencies like the WHO and the governments of other countries, even for those who show no symptoms or have got the vaccine.

Another potential point of worry for Assam will be the ongoing Assembly elections, the third and final phase of which will be held on Tuesday.

Although the number of cases is currently low, the sight of thousands of people with masks and standing shoulder-to-shoulder at poll rallies is another source of concern, with many wary of a renewed wave of infections in the weeks to come.