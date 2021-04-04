PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting to review the Covid-related issues including the ongoing vaccination drive in the country as the infection is seeing a surge.

All senior officers -- including the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary are participating in the meeting.

Over the last 24 hours, the country saw the biggest daily surge in Covid cases since mid-September, with 93,249 fresh infections, taking the tally to over 1.24 crore.

This is the highest since September 19, when 93,337 cases were recorded.