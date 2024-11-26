'No Conflict Between Spirituality And Science': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat stressed the significance of tapas (spiritual discipline).

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday stated that there is no conflict between spirituality and science, as both fields require a sense of faith to achieve justice.

Mohan Bhagwat, along with Swami Avadheshanand Giri, launched the book 'Banayen Jeevan Praanwaan' authored by RSS Pracharak Mukul Kanitkar.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said, "For the past 2,000 years, the world has been influenced by arrogance. Humanity has believed that knowledge acquired through sensory perception is the only truth, particularly since the advent of modern science. However, this perspective is incomplete. Science has its limits, and it is erroneous to assume that nothing exists beyond its scope."

He highlighted the unique characteristic of Indian Sanatan culture, which involves introspection while observing the external world.

"By delving deeply into inner experiences, we have discovered life's truths. There is no reason for conflict between this approach and science. Spirituality also adheres to the principle of 'know before you believe,' though its methods differ. In spirituality, the tool is the mind, whose energy stems from prana (life force). The stronger this life force, the more capable one becomes of progressing on the spiritual path," Mr Bhagwat explained.

He further remarked, "Every particle possesses consciousness and is therefore pure. This understanding has allowed us to offer a holistic vision of life. Today, the world also requires such a perspective. It is our responsibility to provide it, and we are fully capable of doing so."

Mr Bhagwat stressed the significance of tapas (spiritual discipline), asserting that it is essential on both national and individual levels.

"Whether at the national or personal level, tapas is necessary. At its root lies praan shakti (life force). India possesses a unique praan shakti that exists before our eyes, though we often fail to recognise it. This life force is present in every individual and every aspect of existence. It was evident on January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir. Whenever the world faces a crisis, India responds swiftly, whether the nation in question is a friend or an adversary. This is not a coincidence. The praan driving India's consciousness is visible, and it forms the identity of our nation," Mr Bhagwat concluded.

