No-Confidence Motion In Parliament LIVE Updates: TDP To Pitch For Trust Vote Against Government

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP recently quit the NDA alliance

09:46 (IST) When efforts to persuade the centre failed, the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government. On Friday, Mr Naidu announced that the TDP was pulling out of the NDA and the party would bring a no-confidence separately against the centre. 09:46 (IST) The TDP is facing extreme pressure from opposition parties in the state like the YSR Congress -- which has been accusing Chandrababu Naidu of failing the state -- ahead of the assembly elections and the national election next year. 09:45 (IST) Despite numerous meetings with the central leadership, Chandrababu Naidu remained unsuccessful in getting the recognition for his state. Arun Jaitley said special status, which allows a state huge financial grants and schemes, has been scrapped for all but the hill states and the northeastern states by the 14th Finance Commission. 09:45 (IST) The TDP has been on the warpath since last month, saying they have received little in the union budget presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley. The party has been unhappy since the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh - promised by the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh during the bifurcation of Telangana in 2014 -- was turned down by the government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which broke away from the Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance, will pitch for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha today over the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu sent a notice after his arch-rival jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress demanded a trust vote. A trust vote has to be backed by 50 members to be admitted. The TDP and YSR combined have 23 members in total and would require the support of other parties. The Left and Congress have already said they would support the motion.