Centre Faces No-Trust Push In Parliament Today: 10 Points

It remains uncertain if order will be restored in both houses of parliament today. (File)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, once the BJP's biggest ally in south, will pitch for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha today. Mr Naidu, who walked out of the NDA last week, sent a notice after his arch-rival Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress, demanded a trust vote. Even if the TDP-YSR Congress motion is supported by other opposition parties, it does not endanger the government, which has numbers in the Lok Sabha. But the move will help the two south parties consolidate their position back home ahead of next year's assembly elections.