TDP Quits BJP-Led Alliance: All You Need To Know About No-Trust Motion

Hyderabad: After storming out of the BJP-led alliance today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said it would ask for a no-confidence vote against the government in parliament, competing with rival Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress, which had submitted the notice yesterday. The two no-confidence motions, with their target audience back in Andhra Pradesh ahead of polls next year, do not endanger the government, which has enough numbers in the Lok Sabha. But how does it work?