What Triggered Chandrababu Naidu To Withdraw TDP From NDA: 10 Points

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has been demanding a special category status for Andhra Pradesh from the centre, today walked out of the alliance formed by the ruling BJP in 2014. The party said that it was only demanding what it was promised when Telangana was carved out of it. But despite numerous meetings with the central leadership, the TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has remained unsuccessful in getting the recognition for his state.