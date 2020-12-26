No Confidence In Government On Talks Concerning Farm Laws: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury alleged that a discussion on the farm bills was prevented in parliament. (File)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that there is "no confidence" in the words of BJP-led government concerning talks on farm laws and asked why the bills concerning the laws were passed in parliament "in a hurry".

Mr Yechury referred to remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event today in which he said the government was ready for discussions on all issues concerning farmers with an open mind at any time. Mr Yechury asked why it was not done earlier.

Farmers are protesting on borders of Delhi against new farm laws enacted by the government.

Mr Yechury alleged that a discussion on the farm bills was prevented in parliament.

"Why was this issue not discussed earlier with an open mind? Why was discussion prevented in the parliament? Why were MPs suspended when they asked for a vote in the parliament? Why were the bills passed in a hurry? Now, they are saying that they are very reasonable and ready to discuss these issues. Actually, there is no confidence in whatever they say," Mr Yechury told ANI.

PM Modi, who released Rs 18,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana at an event on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, made an indirect attack on the Left parties and accused them of misguiding farmers.

He said there were no "mandis" in Left-ruled Kerala.

"So, why are there no protests in Kerala? Why don't they start a movement there? They are only misguiding the farmers of Punjab," the Prime Minister said.

Mr Yechury said Kerala government has written to state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to call a special session of the state assembly to pass a resolution against the central farm laws.

"Kerala state cabinet has requested the Governor to allow a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution against the central farm laws and there is a big protest movement taking place in the state. The Prime Minister does not know. I am sure that he must be reading the newspapers. The Governor has refused to allow an assembly session. That also came on the front page of newspapers. Do you believe that the Prime Minister does not know? Why is the Prime Minister making such charges?" "Today is Good Governance Day. Is this good governance, Mr Prime Minister?" he asked.

The Prime Minister said in his speech that the central government is doing record purchase of crops on the minimum support price and giving 1.5 times of the input cost to farmers.

Farmers are continuing their protest on the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)