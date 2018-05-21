No Chief Ministerial Face In Madhya Pradesh, Hints Kamal Nath Kamal Nath also said that every section of society was fed-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Kamal Nath was appointed as president of Madhya Pradesh Congress unit in April this year. Bhopal: Congress would not have a chief ministerial face in the upcoming assembly elections, party state chief Kamal Nath hinted on Sunday.



During an inaugural address at an orientation programme for party spokespersons and panellists, Mr Nath made it clear that the party will not project anyone as its chief ministerial face for the assembly elections expected later this year.



"The state's oppressed farmer, unprotected women and the jobless youth would be the party's face. The Congress would fight the election with these lakh of faces," he said.



Kamal Nath also said that every section of society was fed-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party government which was in no state to respond to the common people's questions. He said this time the people would seek an account for the lies and broken promises they had faced.



Mr Nath was appointed as president of Madhya Pradesh Congress unit in April this year. Jyotiraditya Scindia has been tasked to head the campaign committee chief. The two command their own loyal followers who have been known in the past to work against each other.



Both Kamal Nath and his party colleague and former Union minister



A section of Congress leadership in the state is demanding that the party should declare its face for the election to take on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



But another view in the party is that the Congress traditionally doesn't project chief ministerial candidates.



The party high command is reportedly worried naming a chief ministerial candidate will intensify the infighting among the two groups.



(with inputs from IANS)



