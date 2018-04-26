Kamal Nath -- Rahul Gandhi's Choice For Key Congress Post

"Nothing was happening in the state... We agreed that we needed a change of leadership," Mr Nath told NDTV, referring to then state unit chief Arun Yadav.
Digvijay Singh told NDTV that he ruled himself out. "I had voluntarily opted out," he said today, welcoming the central leadership's choice.
That started the race began between 71-year-old Mr Nath - a nine-time parliamentarian with 37 years' experience -- and the dynamic but younger ex-royal.
Sources told NDTV that Kamal Nath was chosen because while Jyotiraditya Scindia was more popular with the people, the former had a greater chance of carrying everyone along.
Digvijay Singh's support also tipped things in his favour. "It was conveyed to me a month ago, but everyone had to be accommodated," he said. So Jyotiraditya Scindia was chosen as head of the campaign committee.
The two spoke a few days before the announcement. "We said we would work together," Mr Nath confirmed.
While visitors and callers jammed Kamal Nath's home and phone lines today, Mr Scindia is yet to call. "He is out of town. We will speak soon," Mr Nath assured.
The choice of Kamal Nath comes as an assurance to the party's old guard that though Rahul Gandhi may be close to young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, he will take a considered decision. "That's what he said in the plenary as well -- to take everyone along and he named me specifically," Mr Nath said.
"He is the best choice as he is the most experienced," said parliamentarian from Madhya Pradesh Vivek Tankha. "Everyone will work under his experience," he added.