High Command's Call To Project Chief Minister: Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia "Ultimately, the party high command will take the final decision," Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters here before heading for Mungaoli and Kolaras to thank voters for the party's victory in the recent bye-elections.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has favoured projecting chief ministerial faces of the party in poll-bound states, today said it is upto the high command to decide.



"On the issue of projecting a face, not just Congress but other parties also have varying strategies depending upon the situation. I have clarified that my view about it should be seen nationally and not for Madhya Pradesh in particular.



"Ultimately, the party high command will take the final decision," Mr Scindia told reporters here before heading for Mungaoli and Kolaras to thank voters for the party's victory in the recent bye-elections.



Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh this year.



"I am a loyal worker of the party, and whatever responsibilities the leadership bestowed upon me, whether as a union minister, the Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha or as an MP, I have always tried to fulfil my duties," Mr Scindia said.



A section of Congress leadership in the state is demanding that the party should declare its face for the election to take on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



But another view in the party is that the Congress traditionally doesn't project chief ministerial candidates.



On the reduced victory margins in Kolaras and Mungaoli assembly by-elections, Mr Scindia attributed it to Mr Chouhan and his entire cabinet camping in the two constituencies and the ruling BJP using all tactics to lure voters.



"We have exposed large-scale irregularities in voter lists in the two constituencies and I thanked the Election Commission for taking unbiased decisions in the matter, including the transfer of Ashoknagar Collector," he said.



Mr Scindia also thanked senior party leaders for their support. The party demonstrated unity during the by-polls which resulted in the victory, he said, adding that people have given a clear message that the days of the BJP government are numbered.



"It was a victory of people over money and muscle power and misuse of ministerial positions," he said.



"It was for the first time that Election Commission censured ministers and also warned the chief minister for misusing their official positions. I thank the poll body for it," Mr Scindia said.



