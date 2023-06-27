'No Associations With...': Ratan Tata Warns Against Crypto Scams Using His Name

Ratan Tata shared a post on Twitter

Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday took to Twitter to clarify that he has no associations with the cryptocurrency of any form.

He wrote, "I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form."

The 85-year-old industrialist also said that if you see any articles or ads about his associations with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens. He also attached a screenshot of one such scam.

See the post here:

I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form. pic.twitter.com/LpVIHVrOjy — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) June 27, 2023

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Definitely sir we know about you a little bit that's why we never trust these types of Ads and Applications."

"Thank you for clarifying your position on cryptocurrency, Mr Tata. It is important for people to be aware of the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies, and to be wary of any scams or schemes that may be associated with them. I appreciate you taking the time to warn," another user wrote.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra also slammed fake news about investing in crypto. He took to Twitter to say, "Ironically, I've not invested a single rupee in cryptos."