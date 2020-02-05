'No 21st Century India By Dividing Hindus, Muslims': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal is fighting from New Delhi assembly seat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he wishes to build a "21st century India" which will not happen if Hindus and Muslims are divided. Speaking to the media, he said the country has to compete with the world to be a 21st century nation.

"We have to build 21st century India. We have to compete with the world. I believe India is world's best nation. India has everything. We have all the resources, mountains, rivers, types of crops, forest, minerals. I believe that India has most intelligent people in the world," said Kejriwal.

But, he said, the "system is wrong".

"We cannot make the country of 21st century until we have schools, colleges, university, hospitals, research, science and technology. We need to have highways, trains, enter into the space to make India a 21st century country. The country will not become developed by dividing Hindus and Muslims," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Kejriwal also welcomed the centre's approval to a proposal for "Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra" trust to take care of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Some people are questioning the timing of the announcement. But there is no time for good announcements. You can announce it anytime. There is no issue with good announcements," the Chief Minister said.