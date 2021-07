Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United today indicated that they are aspiring to four berths in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Sources in the party said they are sticking to their stance in 2019 – that ministries should be given according to the number of Lok Sabha seats won by a party.

"The BJP has 17 MPs, according to which they should have five ministers. We have 16 MPs, so four ministers should be made," said a party source amid a buzz of cabinet expansion at the Centre.