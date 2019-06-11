Nitish Kumar's Party Names Leader, Deputy Leader, Chief Whip In Lok Sabha

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has appointed its lawmakers Vaidyanath Mahto and Dileshwar Kamait as the deputy leader and the chief whip respectively in the Lok Sabha.

All India | | Updated: June 11, 2019 22:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nitish Kumar's Party Names Leader, Deputy Leader, Chief Whip In Lok Sabha

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has 16 members in the Lower House of Parliament


Patna: 

Former Bihar minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, was on Tuesday named as the JD(U)'s leader in the Lok Sabha.

The party has also appointed its MPs Vaidyanath Mahto and Dileshwar Kamait as the deputy leader and the chief whip respectively in the Lok Sabha, a communication received in Patna from the office of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - the JD(U)'s national president - said.

While Mr Singh, a close aide of the chief minister, represents Munger, Mr Mahto and Mr Kamait are MPs from Valmiki Nagar and Supaul constituencies respectively.

An alliance partner of the NDA in the state, the JD(U), which has chosen to stay out of Narendra Modi's council of ministers, has 16 members in the Lower House of Parliament.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajiv Ranjan SinghNitish KumarJanata Dal United

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajCyclone VayuExpensive PaintingPrashant KanojiaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Mi Band 4Shikhar DhawanAmitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Vayu Cyclone UpdateGalaxy M40

................................ Advertisement ................................