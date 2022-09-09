Nitish Kumar To Meet Sonia Gandhi After She Returns From Italy

Nitish Kumar, who went to Delhi on Monday, returned to Bihar today. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was in Delhi to work for "Opposition unity" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday said he would meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi once she returns to India from Italy.

Sonia Gandhi is in Italy after her mother Paola Maino died on August 27.

"Once Sonia Gandhi Ji returns to the country, I will again go to Delhi to meet her. I have held meetings with many Opposition leaders during this recent Delhi visit," Mr Kumar said.

Mr Kumar, who visited Delhi on Monday, returned to Bihar today. During his Delhi visit, the Bihar Chief Minister met leaders of several Opposition parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also met Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi. "It is necessary that the Opposition parties come together. There is no better face (of Opposition) than Nitish Kumar," said Sharad Yadav.

Mr Kumar's Delhi visit comes after he broke his party's alliance with the BJP in August and formed the government with the RJD in Bihar.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of their efforts toward forging opposition unity.