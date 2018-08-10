Nitish Kumar Thanks Chandrasekhar Rao For Party's Support In Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar telephoned Mr Rao to convey his thanks for the support offered by TRS to Harivansh Narayan Singh, a lawmaker of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU).

All India | | Updated: August 10, 2018 11:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nitish Kumar Thanks Chandrasekhar Rao For Party's Support In Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar thanked Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief for his party's support for the JDU candidate

Hyderabad: 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday thanked his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for the support extended by his party Telangana Rashtra Samith (TRS) to NDA candidate for the election of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar telephoned Mr Rao to convey his thanks for the support offered by TRS to Harivansh Narayan Singh, a lawmaker of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU).

Mr Singh secured 125 votes as against 105 of opposition nominee BK Hariprasad in a House of 244 besides the Chairman.

Nitish Kumar also mentioned that their support would be there in future for Telangana's development, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office in Hyderabad.

The TRS chief also congratulated Nitish Kumar on the victory of his party candidate in the election for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's post.

On August 7, Nitish Kumar had called up Mr Rao to seek TDP's support for the NDA candidate.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Harivansh Narayan SinghNitish Kumarrajya sabha deputy chairman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaMaharashtra BandhYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonTrain StatusTriple Talaq BillPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Burn CaloriesKerala Rain

................................ Advertisement ................................