'Shameful': Nitish Kumar Breaks Silence On Bihar Shelter Home Rapes

Nitish Kumar says rapes at Bihar shelter home "shameful", promises strict action

Under attack on the rape and torture of over 30 girls at a government-run shelter home, Nitish Kumar today broke his silence and described the case as "shameful", promising strict, uncompromising action.

"What has happened has shamed us. It is a sin. Such cases should not happen again. Those responsible for this should be taught a lesson. There will be no compromise," the Bihar chief minister said.

Nitish Kumar has been repeatedly targeted by the opposition, mainly RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has accused him of trying to shield the accused over links with the ruling Janata Dal United.

Girls as young as seven were drugged, raped, forced to sleep naked and scalded with boiling water at the shelter home by its politically connected owner and its staff, a police charge-sheet has revealed.

Ten people, including owner Brajesh Thakur, have been charged in the document that details a network of police, politicians, administration and criminals exploiting and torturing the girls at the home.

Advertisement

Brajesh Thakur runs several non-profits and allegedly has links to Nitish Kumar's party.

Tejashwi Yadav said he will stage a dharna on Saturday (File)

There are allegations that Bihar's Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma's husband visited the shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 34 girls were tortured and raped over a period of four years.

The wife of an official arrested in the case has claimed that the minister's husband was a regular at the shelter home.

Tejashwi Yadav seized the allegations to hit out at the chief minister. "Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur... sponsored and protected by Nitish Kumar government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday," tweeted Yadav Junior, who has taken over his party's RJD leadership in the absence of jailed father Lalu Yadav.

A team of Bihar's top body to protect child rights had sent a scathing report about conditions in the home last year but the district administration and social welfare department allegedly sat on the report.